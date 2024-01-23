MLGW Lifts Boil Water Advisory for All Customers

Memphis Light Gas and Water lifted a multi-day, precautionary boil water advisory for all customers Tuesday afternoon,two days earlier than officials initially estimated.

State regulators confirmed that water quality had not been compromised by low pressure levels in the water distribution system, the utility announced Tuesday.

Subfreezing temperatures in Shelby County last week resulted in dozens of ruptured water mains and thousands of busted pipes in residential and commercial properties causing unsustainable dips in water pressure.

When pressure drops below a certain threshold, it raises the risk of contaminants entering the system, prompting the boil notice.

MLGW advises those who experience any discoloration in their water flow to allow the faucet to run until it’s clear.

