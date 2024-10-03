Utility Usage and Pollution Concerns Over xAI Facility

Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) states on its website that they "are a public utility, [and] are bound by regulation and law to follow a certain set of protocols relative to the provision of services.

"The xAI project has garnered a lot of attention," MLGW continues, saying they are releasing facts and information to provide valuable resources to those concerned about the supercomputer facility's impact.

Read quick facts about MLGW by clicking here.

In addition, MLGW held a public meeting in August 2024 about the rising concerns of the xAI facility.

Slides and information from the meeting can be found by clicking here.

MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen and Protect Our Aquifer Science Director Scott Schoefernacker also joined WKNO's Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and The Daily Memphian reporter Samuel Hardiman to discuss the implications of the xAI project.

As it is bound to, MLGW will provide utility support to the "Gigafactory of Compute." You can read facts about the facility and its planned utility usage by clicking here.

The facility is expected to be fully operational by 2025. WKNO and NPR will continue to monitor this project and keep you informed on available information and resources.

____

Follow WKNO FM's Facebook and Instagram for the latest news.