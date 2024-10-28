Registration is Open for MLGW’s Winter Moratorium Program

Winter Moratorium Program

Deadline to apply: Friday, November 15, 2024

What is this program? For over thirty years, Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) has provided the "Winter Moratorium Program" to ensure that participating elderly and disabled individuals have uninterrupted service during the coldest months of the year.

During the Winter Moratorium months (December — February), MLGW says, "Participants are still responsible for paying their utility bills during this time, but if the bill exceeds the customer’s means, the customer will not be disconnected. Payment plans for any accrued balances will be set up in March."

Furthermore, MLGW says: "There are no income restrictions for the program. Applicants must be the customer of record. Applications are due by Nov. 15. The program begins December 1.

Who qualifies for this program? You must be a registered MLGW customer who is disabled and/or senior. MLGW also states, "No new or previously enrolled applicants will be accepted into the program if their past-due balance exceeds $199.99 by the close of business on November 30.

"Note: For those 60 and above, proof of age is needed with each application (copy of driver's license, birth certificate or another legal form of ID). Also, for those applying due to a disability, proof of disability is needed with each application in the form of a doctor’s certification or letter from the Social Security Administration."



Do you have questions about qualifications? Call (901) 544-6549 or visit one of MLGW's community offices.

Consider sharing this information with your local Memphis area friends, family, and neighbors on social media or by word of mouth. Even if you don't qualify, someone who may need it the most could learn about this opportunity through the grapevine you started.

How do I apply?

If your MLGW balance requirements are met, previously enrolled customers will automatically be re-enrolled in the program.

If you have never been enrolled in this program, you can download the form by clicking here.

Alternatively, MLGW says customers can request that one be mailed to them by calling 901-544-6549 or by visiting one of MLGW's community offices.

Reminder: the deadline to apply is November 15, 2024

Source | MLGW

