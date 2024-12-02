MLGW Gas Line Repairs to Affect Traffic at W. Poplar Ave. and Byhalia Rd.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) has announced that they will perform gas line repairs at the intersection of West Poplar Avenue and Byhalia Road beginning Tuesday, December 3. The work is expected to last approximately two weeks.

In a recent press release, MLGW stated:

"To ensure a safe work zone, the two south lanes of W. Poplar Avenue at Byhalia Road (heading east) will be redirected until repairs are made. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and allow extra time for travel. MLGW appreciates the public's patience as we work to enhance the safety and reliability of our gas infrastructure."

Source | mlgw.com

