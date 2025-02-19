Border Protection Recruiters Get Chilly Reception from U of M Students

This story is produced in collaboration with the Institute for Public Service Reporting.

When a U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle was spotted on the University of Memphis campus Tuesday, the visit raised concerns and some fears among students.

Alfredo Silva, one of the three CBP officers, said their visit wasn’t to make arrests. They were recruiting.

"We came to attend the career fair just to make ourselves known of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the opportunities that come with it that aren't necessarily just law enforcement," Silva said. "There are other aspects of the job. "

U of M’s Hospitality School was holding a career fair. Over 40 companies and entities were represented, including CBP.

But the vehicle parked on State Street attracted a crowd of students and faculty. The recent federal crackdown on undocumented people is a source of anxiety, even among U.S. citizens like Giovanna Rodriguez, a student.

“In my head I thought, oh, it's ICE, you know, immigration. So that was my first thought and I was like, I have to go advise my people," Rodriguez said. "I have to go tell them, you know, regardless, you know, I don't know their immigration status, but I just feel like it's important to let people know.”

Silva said CBP is commonly confused with ICE, or Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Both are agencies within the Department of Homeland Security.

"They've a misconception of — they're like — oh, we're going to go do like a raid, for instance," Silva said.

ICE vehicles are usually unmarked, says the League of United Latin American Citizens in a social media post. The blue-and-white CBP truck became a bulletin board for messages aimed at their sister agency. Some people left sticky notes and signs on the exterior. “Down With ICE” was written in black Sharpie on the side of the truck.

Rodriguez was sent photos of the incident.

"Obviously, I don't condone vandalism, but I understand that the students and, you know, my peers wanted to get their voice out there," Rodriguez said.

Campus police received a report about the vandalism, but a representative provided no additional details.

