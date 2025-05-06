MLGW and TVA Offer Incentives with New Smart Thermostat Rewards Program

Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) has partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to introduce "Smart Thermostat Rewards," a new initiative aimed at helping residential customers conserve energy and reduce their power bills during peak electricity demand.

The program provides financial incentives to customers who permit minor, temporary adjustments to their smart thermostats during peak demand periods. Participants will receive a $65 enrollment reward from TVA and have the potential to earn an additional $65 each year by participating in at least 65% of the scheduled energy-saving events.

These rewards are about more than saving money. "We are empowering customers to be smart energy consumers while helping them enjoy the financial benefits of energy conservation," said MLGW President & CEO Doug McGowen. "Integrating the power grid with smart home technologies will help meet our region’s growing energy needs while saving consumers money on their power bills."

To qualify, customers must be MLGW residential account holders with an eligible Wi-Fi enabled smart thermostat connected to an HVAC system. Participants must also maintain a reliable internet connection. If they do not already have a compatible thermostat, they can choose to purchase one through the program.

During energy-saving events, thermostats will be adjusted remotely by the thermostat manufacturer—never by MLGW or TVA—by no more than four degrees for no more than four hours. Customers will be notified through their thermostat's app and can opt-out anytime, maintaining complete control of their home's temperature settings.

Enroll in TVA’s "Smart Thermostat Rewards" program and review other energy efficiency rebate options by visiting http://EnergyRight.com/smartthermostat.