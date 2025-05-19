Memphis Water Among Nation’s Best, 2024 Quality Report Finds

Despite occasional concerns regarding water quality, Memphis has maintained a strong safety and compliance record.

One notable incident occurred in 2017, tests revealed that arsenic levels in a shallow aquifer near the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Allen Fossil Plant were 300 times higher than safe limits. Fortunately, this contamination did not reach the deeper Memphis Sand Aquifer, the city’s protected source of drinking water.

More recently, Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) has issued a boil water advisory in response to extreme weather conditions. These advisories were temporarily issued in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 due to power outages and loss of water pressure caused by freezing temperatures and/or storm damage. The advisories were primarily precautionary, mainly motivated by concerns that low water pressure could allow contaminants to enter the system. However, no confirmed cases of contaminants were detected and subsequently flushed out of the system.

MLGW has published its 2024 Water Quality Report, which shows that Memphis continues to provide some of the highest-quality drinking water in the United States. The city’s drinking water has again met or exceeded all federal and state safety standards.

The water—naturally filtered through sand and clay layers 350 to 1,100 feet underground—is pumped from over 110 wells and processed through ten pumping stations across Shelby County.

MLGW conducts over 40,000 water quality tests annually to ensure safety and taste. The 2024 report's results include:



Zero exceedances for lead or copper action levels among 50 tested homes, even in areas with older plumbing.

action levels among 50 tested homes, even in areas with older plumbing. Chlorine levels remained well below federal limits while effectively controlling microbes.

well below federal limits while effectively controlling microbes. Only two coliform bacteria detections in 2,907 samples—both retested and cleared.

MLGW also continues to align with federal health guidance. In 2013, the utility lowered its fluoride levels to 0.7 mg/L to optimize dental benefits while minimizing risk.

Public engagement is encouraged. MLGW board meetings are open to the public two times a month, and community members can request free lead testing kits or participate in groundwater protection efforts.

In their report, MLGW emphasizes the importance of properly disposing of hazardous materials and unused medications. They recommend washing vehicles at commercial car washes and advise against pouring chemicals into storm drains. These simple steps are essential for protecting the water supply.

For more information or to view the full report, visit mlgw.com/about/waterqualityreport.