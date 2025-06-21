Fred Smith, Founder of FedEx, Has Died

Updated: Sunday, June 22, at 8:01 a.m.

Frederick W. "Fred" Smith, founder and executive chairman of FedEx and a transformative figure in the shipping and logistics industry, died at 80. FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam announced his death on Saturday, June 21, calling Smith “the heart and soul of FedEx” and praising his enduring influence on the company’s values and culture.

“Fred was more than just the pioneer of an industry and the founder of our great company,” Subramaniam said in a statement to employees. “He was a mentor to many and a source of inspiration to all. He was also a proud father, grandfather, husband, Marine, and friend.”

Smith founded Federal Express in 1973, launching an overnight delivery model that revolutionized global commerce. His decision to headquarter the company in Memphis not only shaped FedEx but also helped define the city’s modern identity as an international logistics hub. The Greater Memphis Chamber credited Smith with transforming Memphis into “America’s Distribution Center,” calling him “the architect” of the city’s economic future.

“Mr. Smith’s revolutionary vision created tens of thousands of jobs for Memphians and established our city as a crucial hub in the global economy,” said Chamber President and CEO Ted Townsend. “The impact of his leadership extends far beyond FedEx, touching every corner of our business community.”

Under Smith’s leadership, Memphis became home to one of the world's largest cargo airports and earned a reputation as a center of innovation and economic opportunity. His efforts also helped popularize the term “Digital Delta,” referring to the region’s tech and logistics potential.

As tributes pour in from across the globe, FedEx employees and civic leaders are honoring a legacy that reshaped industries and cities. Smith’s influence, they say, will continue to be felt in the culture of the company he built and the city he helped put on the map.

