MLGW Urges Voluntary Energy Conservation Amid High Demand

As extreme heat increases electricity demand across the South, Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is asking customers to voluntarily conserve power.

The utility says the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has activated its Emergency Load Curtailment Program—Steps 10 and 20—which is designed to relieve pressure on the electric grid during periods of unusually high usage.

Under this system, Step 10 initiates voluntary conservation by local utilities and encourages customers to reduce energy use. Step 20 indicates increased concern and calls for stronger measures to avoid more disruptive actions, like rolling blackouts.

While no outages are currently expected in Memphis, MLGW says reducing energy use today and tonight could help prevent service disruptions.

Residents are encouraged to turn off unnecessary lights, postpone running appliances, and limit electric vehicle charging to off-peak hours. If health permits, officials also suggest setting thermostats a few degrees higher.

This situation is not unique to Memphis; utilities throughout the TVA region are implementing similar measures in response to high temperatures and record demand.

MLGW emphasizes that even small changes made by thousands of homes and businesses can significantly contribute to maintaining reliable power for everyone.