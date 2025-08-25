Collierville Teacher Named Tennessee’s 2025-26 Teacher of the Year

The Tennessee Department of Education has named Dr. Brandi De La Cruz, a math instructor at Collierville High School, as the 2025-26 Tennessee Teacher of the Year. The announcement was made Friday evening at the department’s annual Excellence in Education celebration in Nashville.

Dr. De La Cruz is recognized for her ability to make math engaging and accessible while fostering a deep sense of purpose in her classroom. Colleagues and students alike credit her with inspiring many young people to pursue careers in education, especially in the field of mathematics.

“Dr. De La Cruz is an exceptional educator who understands how important a strong foundation in math is for our students, both in and beyond the classroom,” said Tennessee Education Commissioner Lizzette Reynolds in a statement. “Her thoughtful approach inspires students and builds critical skills they need to succeed now and in the future.”

As Teacher of the Year, Dr. De La Cruz will represent Tennessee in the National Teacher of the Year competition and serve as an ambassador for educators statewide during the 2025-26 school year. She succeeds Bryan Kerns, a fire science teacher at Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport, who was honored in 2024.

The department also recognized three grand division winners:



Ashley Mosley , a kindergarten teacher at Jasper Elementary in Marion County Schools, representing East Tennessee.

, a kindergarten teacher at Jasper Elementary in Marion County Schools, representing East Tennessee. Ginger Colvett , a first-grade teacher at Poplar Grove Elementary in Franklin Special School District, representing Middle Tennessee.

, a first-grade teacher at Poplar Grove Elementary in Franklin Special School District, representing Middle Tennessee. Caitlin Tucker, a speech pathologist at Sharon School in Weakley County Schools, representing West Tennessee.

In addition, the celebration included recognition of novice teachers through the Novice Tennessee Teacher of the Year Award, as well as the state’s first Aspiring Educator Award, which honors a high school student pursuing the Teaching as a Profession curriculum.

The Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents, a sponsor of the event, emphasized the importance of the profession. “We applaud all the Tennessee Teacher of the Year candidates for demonstrating what high expectations, exemplary instruction, and a caring classroom can do for students,” said Gary Lilly, Executive Director of the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents.

All finalists will serve on the department’s Teacher Advisory Council for the 2025-26 school year, providing feedback to state leaders on policy and practice.

You can watch the Excellence in Education event tonight at 7:00 p.m. on WKNO/Channel 10.