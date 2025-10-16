TDOE Announces Top Educator Finalists for 2025–26

The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) has announced the finalists for the 2025–26 Tennessee Principal of the Year and Supervisor of the Year awards, recognizing outstanding education leaders from across the state. The finalists represent each of Tennessee’s Grand Divisions: West, Middle, and East.

"I am thrilled to recognize each of this year's Tennessee Principal of the Year and Supervisor of the Year finalists," said Lizzette Reynolds, Commissioner of Education. "Tennessee is filled with remarkable principals and district supervisors all over the state, and this award is a testament to these leaders' approach and dedication to supporting their students and school communities."

The Tennessee Principal of the Year award is presented annually to a school leader who demonstrates outstanding service in education and exceptional leadership that drives improvement in their school. Eligible candidates must have at least three years of experience as a principal, a minimum of five years in Tennessee public schools, and a proven record of exceptional gains in student learning.

"I am honored to extend my congratulations to this year's Tennessee Principal of the Year Finalists," said Kelley Harrell, the 2024–25 Tennessee Principal of the Year. "These exceptional school leaders represent the best of what it means to lead with purpose, inspire excellence, and build thriving school communities across our great state. Each of these leaders brings a unique vision to the principalship, but what unites them is a shared belief in the power of education to transform lives. They are problem-solvers, community-builders, and tireless advocates for equity and opportunity. I celebrate your accomplishments and cheer you on as you carry this torch forward."

Similarly, the Tennessee Supervisor of the Year award recognizes an outstanding district supervisor each year. Candidates must show evidence of implementing innovative programs, motivating staff and students, and maintaining a strong record of leadership. Nominees must also have at least three years of administrative experience and five years in Tennessee public schools.

"I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to this year's Tennessee Superintendent of the Year Finalists," said Cathy Pressnell, the 2024–25 Tennessee Supervisor of the Year. "This is an honor that represents years of hard work, focused leadership, and an unwavering commitment to all that's best about public education in Tennessee. During the past year, it's been a privilege to honor, lift up, and help recognize examples of exceptional educational leadership across our state that may often go unnoticed. I'm grateful to the department for spotlighting the contributions of district leaders in this way. To all of the finalists, congratulations! We are all better because of you."

In the coming weeks, winners will be selected for each Grand Division, as well as the overall Tennessee Principal and Supervisor of the Year, from the group of finalists. The award recipients will be celebrated during the annual recognition banquet in December.

More information about the Tennessee Principal of the Year and Supervisor of the Year Awards is available on the Tennessee Department of Education's Educator Recognition webpage.