MLGW Opens Registration for Winter Moratorium Program

Memphis Light, Gas and Water is encouraging seniors and disabled customers to apply for its annual Winter Moratorium program, which helps ensure uninterrupted utility service during the coldest months of the year.

The program prevents service cutoffs for registered customers during the months of December, January, and February. This allows eligible customers to catch up on their bills without risking service interruption. While participants are still responsible for paying their balances, their service will not be disconnected if their bills become unmanageable. Payment plans for any outstanding amounts will be arranged in March.

Applications must be received by November 30, 2025. Customers can download a form at mlgw.com/wintermoratorium, request one by phone at 901-544-6549, or visit any MLGW community office.

Proof of age is required for seniors, such as a driver's license or birth certificate. Applicants with disabilities must provide documentation from a physician or the Social Security Administration.

MLGW’s Winter Moratorium program begins December 1.