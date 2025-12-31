Andrew Kiepe named policy director for the City of Memphis

On December 31, 2026, Mayor Paul Young announced the appointment of Andrew Kiepe as the new Policy Director for the City of Memphis. According to a press release from the City of Memphis, this strategic leadership decision aims to enhance the city's ability to develop effective policies, secure competitive funding, and strengthen partnerships to advance the city's goals.

Kiepe offers relationship-driven leadership, a proven track record of securing grants and philanthropic funding, and a comprehensive understanding of what makes Memphis unique.

“Andrew knows how to compete for resources and has a proven ability to secure transformational investments,” said Mayor Young. “He also has a talent for bringing people together around innovative ideas, especially those involving our city’s unique strengths.”

Kiepe most recently served as the Director of Development for the Memphis River Parks Partnership. In this role, he played a key part in securing over $70 million in public and private funding for transformative riverfront projects, including the redesign of Tom Lee Park and the Memphis Flyway. His work involved navigating complex funding environments, aligning public and private interests, and fostering trust among civic, philanthropic, and corporate sectors.

Throughout his career, Kiepe has demonstrated an ability to connect policy to place. His understanding of Memphis’ history, culture, and economic landscape has informed initiatives that reflect local identity while positioning the city to compete nationally for investment and innovation.

“Memphis is a city with extraordinary assets and even greater potential,” said Kiepe. “I’m honored to serve our city and to work alongside Mayor Young, City leadership, and community partners to shape policies that expand opportunity, attract investment, and improve quality of life for Memphians.”

As Policy Director, Kiepe will lead the development and coordination of City policy initiatives, support cross-departmental strategy, and strengthen Memphis’ capacity to pursue federal, state, and philanthropic funding aligned with the City’s priorities.