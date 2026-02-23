City of Memphis opens applications for free home accessibility program

The City of Memphis is accepting applications this week for a program that provides free home accessibility improvements to older residents and people with disabilities.

The Memphis Residential Accessibility Modification Program, known as Memphis RAMP, will take applications from February 23 through February 27. The program offers no-cost upgrades to eligible low- and moderate-income homeowners to improve safety and mobility inside their homes.

Improvements may include entryway ramps, bathroom grab bars, walk-in showers or tubs, raised toilet heights, and other accessibility features designed to reduce fall risks and make daily activities easier.

City officials say the program responds to a growing need as more residents choose to age in place. For seniors living on fixed incomes, accessibility improvements can be costly and are often delayed or avoided altogether.

“Safe, accessible housing is essential to quality of life,” said Ashley Cash, director of the city’s Division of Housing and Community Development. “Memphis RAMP helps ensure that our seniors and residents with disabilities can continue living with dignity and independence in the homes and neighborhoods they love.”

To qualify, applicants must be age 62 or older or have a disability, meet income requirements at or below 80 percent of the area median income, and live in the home as their primary residence. Homeowners must also be current on mortgage payments, property taxes, insurance, and utilities. Additional eligibility requirements apply.

The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the Community Development Block Grant program.

Residents can find eligibility details and apply during the intake period through the City of Memphis website.

