Memphis housing pilot moves dozens of families into homes

A new pilot program from the City of Memphis is assisting families with children in Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) in securing stable housing. City leaders report that it is already approaching its first milestone.

The Student Housing Intervention Program, funded by the City of Memphis Division of Housing and Community Development (HCD), has helped 71 families move into their own rental homes. The $1 million initiative aims to stabilize housing for 80 households.

The program offers rental assistance, a monthly stipend for up to 12 months, and supportive services to help families achieve long-term stability. It is administered in partnership with Agape Child & Family Services and the Community Alliance for the Homeless.

Approximately 400 families were initially identified by MSCS social services as potentially eligible for support. In collaboration with the district’s Homeless Education Program, Agape prioritized families facing the most urgent housing challenges.

In addition to financial assistance, families receive personalized case management, employment support, and access to community resources. Families who do not qualify for direct financial aid may still be referred to services through partner organizations.

Memphis Mayor Paul Young said the program is designed to help families move beyond immediate crises.

“This program is rooted in a simple idea. When families have stability, they are better able to make plans for the future,” Young said. “By helping parents secure stable housing and connecting them with the support they need, we are creating the conditions for families to set goals, pursue opportunity, and build stronger futures for their children. When families are able to move from crisis to stability, the entire community benefits.”

In a recent press release, city officials say that "Nationally, similar direct-support models have demonstrated strong outcomes, helping families cover essential expenses such as housing, groceries, utilities, and transportation while reducing the financial pressures that can lead to instability."

Agape Child & Family Services CEO David Jordan stated that the partnership seeks to support students and their families through a coordinated approach.

“We’re grateful to work alongside Mayor Young, the City of Memphis, Memphis-Shelby County Schools, and the Community Alliance for the Homeless to annually support 80 unhoused students and their families,” Jordan said. “By combining stable housing with comprehensive family support, we are helping families move from crisis to stability and ultimately toward flourishing.”

City officials state that the partnership with MSCS aims to address housing instability among families with students, a challenge that can affect school attendance, academic engagement, and overall family well-being.

If the program’s early results continue, city leaders say they hope to secure additional funding to expand the effort and assist more families working toward stable housing.