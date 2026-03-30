Work begins on $6M Greenbelt Landing expansion in Memphis

Expansion of Greenbelt Landing is now underway at the north end of Mud Island, with city leaders and federal partners marking the start of a $6 million project at Greenbelt Park, a 102-acre public green space along the Mississippi River in downtown Memphis.

The project will increase docking capacity for passenger riverboats and improve infrastructure at the site. Planned upgrades include repairs to the existing boat ramp, the installation of new mooring anchors, enhanced ADA-accessible parking, and additional lighting throughout the area. City officials say these enhancements aim to make the riverfront more accessible to both residents and visitors.

“Strengthening our connection to the Mississippi River and expanding opportunities for recreation and tourism is a priority for us,” said Memphis Mayor Paul Young. “The Greenbelt Landing expansion improves access to the riverfront, supports economic activity, and makes the experience better for both residents and visitors.”

The effort is a joint project between the City of Memphis and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, established through a Project Partnership Agreement. It is funded by $3 million in federal Community Directed Funding, secured by U.S. Representative Steve Cohen for Tennessee’s 9th Congressional District. The city will also provide a matching contribution.

“This investment builds on our work to strengthen our riverfront, support tourism, and make the Mississippi River and our downtown waterfront more accessible for everyone in Memphis and TN-09," Congressman Cohen said.

Construction is anticipated to be finished by September 2026. During this period, the north parking lot on Mud Island will remain closed; however, two parking lots on Island Drive will remain open. The boat ramp at Mud Island Park will remain open throughout construction.