Starbucks is moving some operations away from Seattle, where it was founded. The coffee company's corporate office will now call Nashville home after Tennessee offered the company a $30 million incentive package to make the move.

While state leaders approved the grant, much of Nashville's local leadership has expressed skepticism. The majority of the city's Metro Council signed onto a letter to the CEO, citing concerns about Starbucks' history of federal labor law violations, and urging the company to sign a union contract.

"Starbucks has the opportunity and the obligation to turn the page as it opens its new offices here in Nashville," said Metro Councilmember Delishia Porterfield.

Starbucks is promising to bring 2,000 jobs to Nashville, but that comes as the company has carried out hundreds of layoffs and closed offices in four other states.

This story was taken from an audio report by WPLN's Cynthia Abrams.

Copyright 2026 NPR