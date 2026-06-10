WKNO mourns the passing of former President & CEO Mike LaBonia

WKNO is saddened to announce the passing of Mike LaBonia, the retired President & CEO of the public media stations.

Mike's career in broadcasting spanned 55 years, primarily in leadership positions in public broadcasting, including the distribution of numerous national programs covering public affairs, international cooking, and children's series. His public television career began as a producer of a children's educational program, and he participated in the creation of the Iowa Public Broadcasting Network. From Iowa, Mike went to WYES-TV/New Orleans, rising to President & General Manager in 1987. While at WYES, Mike launched YESCOM, the station's successful for-profit production subsidiary to support the station's mission.

Mike joined WKNO-TV/FM in 1990 as President & CEO. Again, local production was a top priority. He led a successful $18 million capital drive that funded the building of the current WKNO Digital Media Center. WKNO moved to the new broadcast center in November, 2009, debt-free.

Under his leadership, WKNO-TV started producing two of its most enduring weekly series, "Behind the Headlines", now in its 17th year of production, and "Family Plot: Gardening in the Mid-South", currently aired nationally in over 90% of television markets.

Upon his retirement in January, 2022, the WKNO Board of Trustees recognized Mike's leadership with the WKNO Distinguished Service Award.

WKNO is grateful for Mike's passionate service, which has built a solid foundation for the continuance of our public service mission programming and community engagement. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends.

