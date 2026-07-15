Former MLGW advisory members gain voting authority on utility board

Two suburban representatives who previously served as non-voting advisers on the Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) Board now have full voting rights.

In 2023, John Butler, appointed by the Bartlett mayor and Board of Aldermen, and James Lewellen, appointed by the Collierville mayor and Board of Aldermen, were designated as advisory commissioners. Although they represented customers living outside the Memphis city limits, they did not possess voting authority on the board.

The change follows new state legislation approved earlier this year that requires utilities serving more than 130,000 customers outside their home municipality to increase their governing boards by adding two voting members who represent those customers.

MLGW stated that the new law acknowledges the growth of Shelby County's suburban communities, which have increasingly represented a larger portion of the utility's customer base over the past several decades. According to MLGW, the suburban population has expanded significantly since 1980, and customers outside of Memphis now make up approximately 30% of MLGW's service area.

With the addition of Butler and Lewellen as voting commissioners, the Memphis Light, Gas and Water Board now has seven voting members.

Doug McGowen, President and CEO of MLGW, stated that the board will benefit from this change.

"I could not be more pleased to have Commissioners Lewellen and Butler remain on this Board. While their input, wisdom, and constructive criticisms have always been regarded seriously, their ability to officially vote will only strengthen the Board's process."