Collierville educator named 2026-27 Tennessee Teacher of the Year

The Tennessee Department of Education honored educators and school leaders from across the state during its annual Excellence in Education celebration, including several individuals from Memphis and West Tennessee.

Among the honorees, Jenna Burke, a STEM teacher at Sycamore Elementary School in Collierville, was named Tennessee's 2026-27 Teacher of the Year. Burke has been teaching at Sycamore Elementary since 2017. Her work emphasizes hands-on STEM education and encourages students to develop curiosity, problem-solving skills, and perseverance.

Burke will represent Tennessee in the National Teacher of the Year competition and will serve as an ambassador for education throughout the state during the 2026-27 school year.

Other West Tennessee educators who received honors include:



Rebecca Scott from the University of Memphis Campus School, named West Grand Division Principal of the Year.



Tabatha DePriest from Halls Elementary School in Lauderdale County, named West Grand Division Teacher of the Year.



Melinda Hutcherson, assistant superintendent for Lauderdale County Schools, was named West Grand Division Supervisor of the Year.

The Tennessee Department of Education celebrated educators and school leaders from across the state during its annual event.

Read the full announcement from the Tennessee Department of Education >