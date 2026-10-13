Mid-South faces unseasonable heat and increased fire risk this week

The Mid-South will see near-record high temperatures this week, followed by a cold front that will bring cooler conditions and increase the risk of fire weather on Friday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis.

High temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid-90s from Tuesday through Thursday, approximately 15 degrees above normal for mid-October. Memphis is forecast to reach 93 degrees on Tuesday, with highs near 92 degrees on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances will increase on Wednesday, especially north of Interstate 40, as a front stalls in that area. The highest rainfall totals are expected in northeast Arkansas and the Missouri Bootheel, where up to half an inch of rain is possible.

On Friday, the National Weather Service (NWS) has forecasted a 40% to 69% chance of critical fire weather conditions developing in parts of the Mid-South, including areas around Memphis. Winds are expected to range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph. Combined with low humidity and dry vegetation, these conditions could increase the risk of spreading fires.

Residents are encouraged to follow local burn bans, avoid using equipment that generates sparks, and properly dispose of cigarettes and matches.

Cooler temperatures are anticipated by the weekend, with highs in Memphis dropping into the upper 60s on Saturday.