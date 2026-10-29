University of Memphis MBA program ranks fifth in Tennessee for 2027

The University of Memphis ranks No. 5 in Tennessee on MBASchools.org's 2027 list of online and hybrid MBA programs.

According to MBASchools.org, the rankings consider factors such as program quality, graduation and retention rates, academic offerings, and institutional reputation and outcomes.

The university's Executive MBA program combines classroom instruction with executive coaching and professional development opportunities. Designed for experienced professionals, the program emphasizes leadership, strategic decision-making, and organizational management, with coursework that applies those skills in professional settings.

The full rankings are available at MBASchools.org.