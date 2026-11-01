Tennessee early voting lower than 2018 gubernatorial race, Williamson County leads turnout

More Tennesseans cast an early ballot this year compared to the last midterms in 2022 — but not as many as the last open race for governor. Compared to 2018, when current Gov. Bill Lee was first elected, voter turnout was down 7% statewide.

Usually, about half of all registered voters vote early with the other half voting on Election Day. This time, roughly a quarter of all registered voters cast an early ballot.

Williamson County had the highest turnout in the state. The county was redistricted earlier this year, incorporating half of the county into Memphis’ new 9th Congressional District, stretching from the city in the southwest corner of the state up to the heart of Middle Tennessee. Two Memphis lawmakers, Democratic state Rep. Justin J. Pearson and Republican state Sen. Brent Taylor, are facing off for that district with little direct connection to the area.

Part of Williamson County is also in the new 5th Congressional District. Both races are among the most competitive, with new maps designed to send an all-Republican delegation to Washington for the first time in the state’s history.

Memphis and its surrounding counties had above-average turnout compared to other parts of the state, but still not close to the number of voters coming out in Williamson County.

In Davidson County, more than 143,000 people cast early ballots. That was 7% fewer than the open governor’s race in 2018, and about a third of the city’s registered active voters.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

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