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Rutherford County turns purple, flipping three statehouse seats to Democrats

WPLN | By Alexis Marshall
Published November 5, 2026 at 3:00 PM CST
Graphic by Alexis Marshall

The blue wave may have missed Tennessee, but it seems to have splashed Rutherford County.

Three of the six statehouse seats that flipped Democratic in Tuesday’s election were in Rutherford County.

  • in House District 13, which covers parts of Murfreesboro and Smyrna, Democrat Brett Windrow defeated incumbent state Rep. Robert Stevens
  • in House District 34, which includes the heart of Murfreesboro and a southwestern sliver of the county, Owen Farnsworth incumbent Rep. Tim Rudd
  • in House District 49, Connie Casha unseated Smyrna’s Rep. Mike Sparks who has held the position since 2010

Updates: Election results from WPLN News

In addition to flipping the statehouse seats, Rutherford County voters shifted left in Congressional races.

The area southeast of Nashville appears to have narrowly ousted longtime District 4 Congressman Scott DesJarlais in favor of Democratic challenger Victoria Broderick, according to the final unofficial vote count from the Secretary of State’s office. A small portion of the county was also part of Tennessee’s newly redrawn District 9. Rutherford County voters in that district favored the Democratic candidate, state Rep. Justin J. Pearson by more than 10 percentage points.

Voters in Rutherford County also preferred Dems in statewide races. The county, which President Donald Trump won with 60% in 2024, voted for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jerri Green by a margin of nine percentage points. Democratic senate candidate Marquita Bradshaw also narrowly won the county over incumbent Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty.

Still, three GOP incumbents in Rutherford County held onto their seats. Rep. Bryan Terry had the most comfortable win, beating Democrat Matt Ferry by 10 points. Rep. Charlie Baum won his race with a six-point margin. And Sen. Dawn White won her race with fewer than four percentage points separating her from her challenger.

Despite the Democratic gains in Rutherford County, the GOP still holds sizable majorities in both Tennessee’s House and Senate.

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Alexis Marshall
Alexis Marshall is WPLN News’s education reporter. She is a Middle Tennessee native and started listening to WPLN as a high schooler in Murfreesboro. She got her start in public radio freelance producing for NPR and reporting at WMOT, the on-campus station at MTSU. She was the reporting intern at WPLN News in the fall of 2018 and afterward an intern on NPR’s Education Desk. Alexis returned to WPLN in 2020 as a newscast producer and took over the education beat in 2022. Marshall contributes regularly to WPLN's partnership with Nashville Noticias, a Spanish language news program, and studies Arabic. When she's not reporting, you can find her cooking, crocheting or foraging for mushrooms.
See stories by Alexis Marshall