When state lawmakers gavel in next year, one of their first orders of business will be to honor Dolly Parton.

One Tennessee representative is making another attempt to commemorate the iconic singer’s life and legacy with a statue at the state capitol.

Tennessee lawmakers first floated the idea of erecting a statue to Dolly Parton in 2021. Back then, she told them the timing wasn’t right.

“I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I’m gone if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean,” Parton said on X.

Now that she is gone, a Democratic state lawmaker from Knoxville says it’s time.

Rep. Sam McKenzie praised Parton’s life when he filed legislation to build the statue. If passed, it would be the second bipartisan effort to honor Parton since her death. Nashville’s airport is already in the process of being renamed Dolly Parton International Airport.

Parton’s birthday, Jan. 19, became a holiday earlier this year in honor of her 80th birthday. Since her death, Republican Sen. Jessie Seal has also proposed honoring Parton on Sept. 25 each year for “9-to-5 Day,” in a nod to one of her biggest hits.

Parton died in August after a battle with cancer. She has been remembered not just for her music, but for her generosity.

Parton founded a literacy nonprofit delivering books to young children. During the pandemic, she donated $1 million to the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. She donated a raised money for disaster relief after flooding and wildfires in East Tennessee. And her theme park in Sevier County has invigorated the economy of the rural area where she grew up.

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