Eight-term U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais has conceded the race for Tennessee’s 4th Congressional District to Democratic newcomer Victoria Broderick.

“I have personally reached out to Ms. Broderick to offer my congratulations and my support on this new undertaking,” DesJarlais said on Facebook. “I am proud of the standard our office has set in terms of representing the values, interests and needs of our district.”

Broderick’s ascent to Congress upends the Tennessee GOP’s ambition of sending an all-Republican delegation to Washington after state lawmakers redrew Memphis’ congressional district to gain another seat. While Memphis is now represented by Republicans, Broderick’s win means the state is still sending one Democrat and eight Republicans to Congress.

DesJarlais’s long-held 4th Congressional District now includes parts of Nashville. Broderick narrowly ousted DesJarlais with less than $100,000 raised, having won only two of the district’s 11 counties. She now makes history as the first woman to represent her district, and the first openly queer person ever elected to Congress from Tennessee.

Broderick identifies as pansexual, meaning an attraction to all genders. At a time when support for the transgender community has become a dividing issue among Democrats, Broderick told WPLN News that she supports the “T” in LGBTQ.

“Trans people aren’t the reason your gas and grocery prices are getting more expensive,” Broderick said. “Any politician talking about the trans community is lazy. They’re lazy, and they are neglecting answering real questions and actually addressing the issues.”

While Broderick officially won the race Monday, she has been attending freshman orientation in Washington alongside Tennessee’s other first-term U.S. representatives.

“Whether you voted for me or not, I want you to know that I will be your representative,” Broderick said in a press release.

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