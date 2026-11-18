Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn has tapped Josh Smith, former deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, to lead the state’s troubled Department of Correction.

Smith has been on both sides of the federal prison system, having served a five-year sentence for a drug conviction when he was 21. Decades later, President Donald Trump pardoned Smith in 2021.

Smith made history last year as the first formerly incarcerated person to serve in senior leadership for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, but he left the position in August.

Smith’s predecessor in Tennessee, Frank Strada, stepped down last month after overseeing the state’s second failed execution this year.

Outgoing Gov. Bill Lee has called for a third-party review of the state’s execution protocols after medical staff unsuccessfully administered two doses of the drug pentobarbital to death row inmate Christa Pike, leaving her in critical condition but alive at a local hospital.

Blackburn has indicated that she will continue that review when she takes office in January and has advocated for using the electric chair in future executions.

“Smith brings a distinctive combination of executive leadership, firsthand correctional experience and an understanding of the challenges facing our prison system,” said Blackburn.

Smith founded the nonprofit Fourth Purpose, which focuses on rehabilitation over retribution for formerly incarcerated individuals, according to its website.

“My priorities will be institutional security, accountability, employee safety, effective community supervision, and preparing those who return to society to become productive citizens rather than create future victims,” said Smith.

In 2019, Smith also served on a five-member steering committee for Tennessee’s Criminal Justice Investment Task Force. Republican leadership in the Tennessee Senate has applauded Smith’s appointment.

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