After narrowly losing the race for Tennessee governor, Democrat Jerri Green is throwing her hat in the ring for the state Senate.

Republican Brent Taylor’s ascent from the state Senate to the U.S. House has left his old seat in the legislature open for newcomers.

As a Democrat, Green over-performed in the statewide race for governor, losing to Republican U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn by less than 3%. A first-term member of the Memphis City Council and public defender, Green said she’s now focusing that energy on the special election for Memphis’ District 31.

“With six legislative seats flipped and the closest governor’s race in over a century, the mandate is clear: Tennesseans are ready for change,” Green said in a statement. “Families here in Senate District 31, like those across Tennessee, want lower everyday costs, healthcare they can afford, and fully funded public schools.”

Green could face fellow Memphis City Council member Kemp Conrad, a Republican. He announced his bid for the vacant seat via Substack, writing, “We are in a crisis, and we need a consensus builder that will focus on prosperity and the right priorities over politics.”

However, the Memphis City Council is expected to appoint Democrat David Weatherspoon to fill the seat in the interim. Weatherspoon ran against Taylor on the November ballot, losing by roughly 3%. Weatherspoon has indicated his support for Green in the special election.

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