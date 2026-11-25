A lawsuit has been filed that seeks to block more states from restricting what kind of items food stamp recipients can buy. On Wednesday, the National Center for Law and Economic Justice filed a class action lawsuit in 18 states, including Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Katharine Deabler-Meadows is the senior attorney at the National Center. She says this was filed as a class action lawsuit to try to get relief for everybody currently and in the future living under these unlawful food restrictions.

Deabler-Meadows: Our office and our co-counsel, Shinder Cantor Lerner, had filed a prior case going after five states' food restriction waivers. That was Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, West Virginia and Tennessee. And we were successful in that case. A federal district court in D.C. ordered USDA to vacate the waiver approvals for those five states.

That decision is now up on appeal. But as of now, everybody in those five states is not living under food restrictions. But that decision, while it called into question the legality of every other food restriction waiver because they were all approved through the same statutory authority and the same process, it didn't reach those other waivers. And so there's still a lot of people who are having to deal with these restrictions or will be having to deal with them very soon.

Moore: Is that one of the distinctions between the previous action and this current action?

Deabler-Meadows: Yes. So the previous action was targeted to five specific states. It was not a class. So we had individual plaintiffs in those five states who were being impacted or going to be impacted by those five specific food restriction waivers that had been approved by USDA.

This case is structured to challenge all of the waivers. And also, we're asking the court to restrict USDA from approving future waivers under the same statutory provision.

Moore: When you think about the people who are accessing SNAP, people who may in the future be accessing SNAP, how does that look different for a person who doesn't have to deal with the restriction and a person who is currently under these restrictions?

Deabler-Meadows: So a person who's living under these restrictions, they don't have full use of their SNAP benefits. These are benefits that they're legally entitled to. They have applied for them. They've been found to be qualified to receive them, and they have a legal right to get them and to be able to use them. And right now, they can't. They cannot fully use their benefits. There are unlawful restrictions on what they can use with these benefits that they're legally entitled to, is the legal answer to that question.

The practical answer to that question is a person who's living under food restrictions, when they walk into the grocery store, they can't buy everything that their family needs. Because a person who is living on a low enough income and has low enough resources that they have qualified for SNAP is a person who does not have extra money in their budget to move things around to buy what their family needs under these SNAP restrictions.

So, for example, somebody who has diabetes, who relies on candy or soda to manage sudden blood sugar drops. As we've talked to lots of SNAP recipients working on opposing these waivers, that's a fact pattern we've heard from a lot of people. It's a fact pattern you'll see for a lot of our plaintiffs in both of these cases. They have diabetes. They use a sugary snack, candy, a sugary drink to manage sudden dips in their blood sugar so that they can finish their shift at work, care for their children, finish driving their car somewhere, do their errands.

If they can't buy those sugary drinks or candy or sugary snacks with their SNAP benefits, they are either going to have to go entirely without and not be able to manage their health adequately, or they're going to have to not pay for something else. These are not households that have savings. These are not households that are spending a lot of money on extras. They're just going to have to not pay a bill.

Moore: I think it's also worth acknowledging that a significant percentage of people who benefit from SNAP are children or minors. And these restrictions mean, in essence, that children have less access to food.

Deabler-Meadows: Yes, I think that's absolutely correct. A huge number of SNAP recipients are children, and the same things I said about people having specific needs for foods, children have those too.

One of the plaintiffs that we had from our first case, the Aragon case, she was a parent. Her daughter was an adult but had significant disabilities. And so her mother was her sole caretaker and was fully responsible for her, had really, really severe food restrictions from her medical conditions, was only able to eat a very limited number of foods.

And in the state where they lived, once that waiver went into effect, some of those very, very few foods she was able to eat were going to be restricted. So we're talking about someone who is maybe not going to be able to eat as a result of these restrictions.

Moore: In the press release, one of your co-counsels, Jeffrey Shinder, says where you live should not determine whether you can use SNAP benefits to buy the food you need. And I think that is really kind of at the core of the argument here is, living in the United States of America, whether you live in Illinois or you live in Missouri can play a major role in your ability to buy food that your family needs to eat.

Deabler-Meadows: Yes, absolutely. And I think SNAP is a program that is run by states, but it's a national program with basic national standards and structures. And one of those basic standards for the entire life of the program has been a uniform definition of what you can and can't buy with your SNAP benefits.

And these waivers do away with that with very minimal public input, without any involvement from Congress, without any formal rulemaking process, through a waiver process that's really intended to be for testing more efficient ways of running the program, testing program administration ideas. That's what this waiver process is meant for.

And USDA is instead using it to completely change how SNAP works in a fundamental way. And yes, make it so that where you live dictates what your legal rights are in regards to these benefits.

Moore: If you had one main takeaway you wanted listeners to come away with from this lawsuit, from the people that you have heard from, from the work that your organization is doing, what would you want that to be?

Deabler-Meadows: I think the most important thing about this case is that these waivers are not the right way to ensure that SNAP recipients are getting a nutritious diet. And this administration has undertaken a massive change to this program that isn't the most effective way to do what their stated goals are. Through a backdoor process, they've approved these waivers without legal authority, and they're doing a lot of harm to a lot of people all over the country as a result.

Moore: Is there anything I missed you want to make sure we touch on here?

Deabler-Meadows: I think the one thing we didn't talk about is we do in this case have a retailer trade association plaintiff as well. So we brought this case on behalf of a number of individual SNAP recipients, a proposed class of SNAP recipients and also a state-level trade association. It's the South Carolina Convenience and Petroleum Marketers Association. They are a trade association that their members are convenience stores and gas stations in South Carolina.

And so a lot of their members are SNAP retailers who are really struggling with implementing. South Carolina's waiver just took effect at the beginning of this month. And it's been very costly for their members to try to get into compliance. They're struggling to deal with the ongoing compliance costs.

And that's really important because SNAP doesn't work without retailers. Having SNAP benefits isn't really worth anything if there's not a store near you that you can walk into and use those SNAP benefits to buy groceries. So putting this additional burden on retailers, and USDA has indicated that they have pretty strict enforcement plans as to these waivers, it really presents a pretty fundamental risk to the structure and workability of the program as a whole.

Moore: You may not know the answer to this, but let's say that a grocery store sells something that someone uses their SNAP benefits for, but it's not actually qualified to be used by SNAP. Who gets the penalty there? Is it the retailer?

Deabler-Meadows: The way USDA has indicated enforcement is going to work on this, and they put out a guidance document that we cite in the complaint for this case at the end of last year outlining how they were going to enforce all of these waivers. So USDA has indicated that they're going to be keeping an eye on this. They're maybe going to be doing secret shopping to make sure that people are complying, that retailers are complying, and that if you get caught twice selling something that should not be sold under one of these waivers as a retailer, they will take action against you for you to lose your status as a retailer.

Given how complicated these waivers are and how nebulous some of the definitions and waivers are, this is really dangerous. Most of these waivers, it's very hard to tell what is and isn't restricted. And so even retailers who are trying in good faith are going to get things wrong, because it's just hard to tell exactly what should and shouldn't be included. And very few states have even made an effort to provide any sort of list to retailers. That's the front-end consequences.

It is possible for recipients to face consequences as well, but that is much less certain. USDA hasn't put out any guidance about it. Typically, if you are a SNAP recipient who exchanges your SNAP benefits for something that you're not allowed to buy with SNAP benefits and you get caught, you can face consequences for that. But USDA has not put out any specific guidance. And that kind of enforcement is typically done much more on the state level.

The way SNAP kind of works is states tend to do most of the enforcement around recipients, and USDA, the federal agency, does the enforcement and certification of the retailers. So some of that's going to vary by state. So it's not impossible that a SNAP recipient might face some sort of consequences for mistakenly buying a product that's not allowed under their state's waiver. But there's been no official guidance about that. And it's probably going to vary quite a bit state to state.

Moore: I have to imagine that if there is so much vagueness around what is and isn't allowed, and there is such a great consequence for breaking the rules, that we may be likely to see retailers just stop accepting SNAP as an option for payment.

Deabler-Meadows: Right. That's a significant concern. Yes, there's a real risk of retailers being involuntarily ejected from the program, being removed from the program due to USDA enforcement. But yes, we're very concerned that some retailers are just going to look at this and say, running a grocery store, running a convenience store, it's not a high-profit-margin business, generally speaking.

And if you don't get a huge percentage of your sales from SNAP, maybe it's not worth all of the resources that you're having to expend to comply with this. If you are a retailer that gets a high percentage of your sales from SNAP and you're unable to comply with these waivers, then maybe you just go out of business, and then everyone in that community has lost a source of buying their groceries.

Katharine Deabler-Meadows is the senior attorney for the National Center for Law and Economic Justice.

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