Moore: We are joined by our Ozarks historian pal Jared Phillips. Jared, welcome back.

Phillips: Glad to be here.

Moore: We are here to talk about the Civil War and that relationship with this part of the state.

Phillips: Yeah. It's been a minute since we've done this sort of a proper history conversation. And I got to thinking, next week is Dec. 7, and that is the history. Most of us know the history. It's the anniversary of Pearl Harbor. It's also the anniversary of the Battle of Prairie Grove, my hometown, or the town I live in.

And I got to thinking, well, one, I'm always interested in boosting the town of Prairie Grove, but then two, like, what's the history of the Civil War in the Ozarks is really formative in how we think about who we are as a people and as a place, really. In some ways, without the Civil War, we don't have us as Ozarks in some of these mythologies that are born.

So I thought we would think through what are the things that led up a little bit? How do we get to Prairie Grove? What is the Civil War mean? And then what are some of the images about us that kind of come out of that legacy?

Moore: Yeah, absolutely.

Phillips: OK. So it probably, as you would like to say, it helps to start at the beginning, right? And so in our case, a few things that we want to think about here. So we are west of the Mississippi, right? And in Civil War terms, that means we are the Trans-Mississippi. And there's a series of battles that occur that begin 20 days after the Battle of Bull Run, this iconic battle at the very beginning of the Civil War.

And we start fighting out here almost immediately because both the Union and the Confederate armies are trying to get control of the river itself, because that's a big commercial thoroughfare, a big territory, big, easy way to ship people and materials, but also this vast expanse of whatever Western America is.

And so part of the story of the Civil War's origins is actually the battle over Kansas, and sort of the folks who want a free Kansas and an enslaved Kansas coming out of Missouri and a little bit out of Arkansas. So there's a lot of fighting that goes on here. But the battle to get us to Prairie Grove really begins outside of Springfield, at a battlefield called Wilson's Creek. The Battle of Wilson's Creek.

Moore: OK, so before we can think about the Prairie Grove battle, we need to think about this one in Missouri.

Phillips: Yeah. So you can come and take a class with us at the University of Arkansas, or you go visit the different battlefields and outside of Springfield or in Pea Ridge. This is where we're going to talk about Prairie Grove and get a fuller kind of history of this.

But there have been a lot of moving around of sort of Union pieces in Missouri. Missouri does not secede from the Union, although there is a strong faction that wants to. But by the upshot, by the time we get to the end of the summer of 1861, they're a Union state. And Arkansas is very much a Confederate state, right?

And so what that means then is that Confederate forces are going to try to come out of Arkansas, and they're going to try to wrest control of Missouri away from the Union. And the very first battle in what we think of as the Trans-Mississippi campaign, or major battle, occurs at Wilson's Creek in August of 1861.

And it's a really simple story, really. General Nathaniel Lyon, the Union commander, will bring his troops into Springfield. When he gets to Springfield, he realizes that there's a whole mess of Confederates that had come up out of Arkansas. And then as these things go in the Civil War, there's going to be a rumble.

And there's a daylong battle in August of 1861, and it's actually going to be one of the most consequential battles of the Civil War. But it gets overshadowed because all the fancy battles, if you will, that occur over the next three years on the other side of the Mississippi, battles like Antietam, battles like Gettysburg.

But Wilson's Creek, by percentage of casualties, is one of the bloodiest, if not the bloodiest battles of the Civil War. The casualty rate. We have a very small force allotments under 10,000 in many cases, and we have several thousand casualties on both sides. And so it just ramps the casualty count up high.

But it was an early battle. It's quickly overshadowed by events that are occurring elsewhere. And so it kind of gets a little bit lost in our kind of national imagination of it.

Then the battle is over at the end of the day, on Aug. 10, 1861. The Confederates technically win the battle. Nathaniel Lyon is killed at a place on the battlefield called Bloody Hill. The Union Army is forced to retreat, but the Confederates, for one reason or another, are not able to press their advantage, which is going to happen a lot across the whole of the Civil War, right?

And so as a Union Army retreats back towards Springfield, the Confederates are going to pull back off the battlefield as well. Things kind of stabilize over the winter of 1861 and into the spring of 1862. But everybody gets ready for a fight again as we come into March of 1862. And that's when the fighting leaves Missouri and comes into Arkansas.

Moore: OK. And there's significance, I imagine, moving out of Union ground into Confederate ground, right?

Phillips: Yes. Exactly. Right. So even though the Confederates win the fight technically at Wilson's Creek, because they can't hold the field, they effectively consign Missouri to the Union cause, and the Union Army is able to regroup after the death of its general. And it's going to come back together, and it will consolidate its forces and start to push south.

And once it pushes south, once it hits the Battle of Pea Ridge, which is going to be a long battle. This is a three-day battle. If anybody's been out, it's a beautifully maintained park. Excellent interpretive staff are there, just like at Wilson's Creek. Then you'll see it's a tough terrain to fight across.

And the Confederates are just simply outmanned and outgunned at every point here. There's a lot of hard fighting there. But at the end of the day, March 8 is the last day of the battle there. It's quite clear that the Union has got the victory here. And at that point on, Missouri is off the table.

There's some later on efforts by Confederates to come out of Arkansas to try to do something in Missouri. But the energy is gone at this point.

And this is a really important point for us to think about, because that border country between Arkansas and Missouri, even though these main battles are done, Wilson's Creek is over in August of '61. Pea Ridge is done by the middle of March of '62. And we're getting ready to get towards the end of the year out here in Prairie Grove.

These big campaigns means that the main governments kind of stop paying attention to this border area. But there's a whole other war that's going on across the Ozark countryside, just like over in Appalachia. And it's in what we call an irregular warfare.

So a battle like Wilson's Creek or Pea Ridge or Prairie Grove is regular warfare. And so what we mean by that is uniformed armies lining up and shooting at each other, right? Irregular warfare: guerrilla fighters, regulator kind of people, outlaws. This is the beginnings of like Jesse James' origin story, stuff like this, right?

And so these are sometimes going to be given official sanction by the Confederate government or by the Union military command. But you want to think about them like 18th-century privateers, right? So they're kind of operating outside the law.

And mostly this is vendetta fighting, right? These are families fighting against neighbors or communities that they, for whatever reason, have a grudge against. They think you should have put on one color of uniform and you put the other color on, whatever the case may be. And this is the war that really will define us more so than this battle, the series of three battles.

Moore: It feels like we're here, ready to talk about Prairie Grove. What is the lead-up to this battle look like? Is there like an agreed upon, "Here's where the battle will be. Here's what's going to happen. Here's what's going to take place"?

Phillips: Yeah. No, sadly, there's not sort of like a, "Hey, I invite you to come meet me at Prairie Grove, earliest convenience." No, what will essentially happen is after the Battle of Pea Ridge, the forces sort of go back to their respective territories and sort of lick their wounds and think about what the next series of events might be.

And Confederate troops, when they're forced back from Pea Ridge, they're going to retreat further south than they had been forced to move previously in any of these other engagements. And ultimately what's going to happen is Confederate troops are going to start to regroup in the area south of Prairie Grove.

So troops are going to be coming in out of Indian country. Troops are going to be coming up from Cane Hill and the Van Buren area, and also coming in from the eastern, southeastern side of the Ozarks. Everybody sort of starts to slowly converge in and around the area of modern-day Prairie Grove.

Union troops are hearing of this happening, and they're already beginning an incursion. They're sort of thinking about, how do we begin to march our way through where the centers of military power are and kind of take care of this once and for all?

And so what will happen then is on the morning of Dec. 7, 1862, everybody, sort of almost by happenstance, this is several days of scouting, sort of, OK, this looks like where things are going to happen. The Confederates have more warning of what's going on than the Union troops do.

And so, all said and done, the morning of Dec. 7, it's pretty sure we're going to have a fight where, essentially, if you go into Prairie Grove, where Highway 62 comes into town, that's the battlefield, right?

So Highway 62, when you drive out of Farmington, you go across the Illinois River. You're taking a part of the Union line where the Union was advancing. And when you make the turn to the right and go into town and you get up on the ridge, this is where the Confederates start to stack up.

And so they are taking the high position in a relatively forested ridgeline. They're setting up artillery, and they're setting up their infantry units.

And the Union is coming down from the north. And they're coming across plowed ground, farm country, in the aftermath of the winter harvest, or what we could harvest as all the irregular warfare is going on. And they're coming across a relatively swollen Illinois River.

So if anybody's driven through there lately, you'll know that the Illinois River cuts right through that bottomland. And importantly, it's a cold day. You're going through rough, hard ground to navigate. You're going across a wet, swollen river. And a lot of that ground is pretty marshy. Even to this day, even after we've had over a century of kind of modern agriculture to do field draining techniques and stuff like that, that's still pretty wet ground.

And so at every step of the way, the Union Army is just sort of utterly at a disadvantage here. And the Confederates throughout the whole day are able to pound them with artillery, pound them with infantry fire. And there are several notable charges by Union infantry lines that come across the river and come up the hill to try to take the ridge.

And you can, if you go out to the Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. So Pea Ridge is a national park, and Prairie Grove Battlefield is a state park. Inside Hindman Hall, the museum there, there's an incredible display that the museum staff has put together and kind of constantly revises. New research has come up over the course of my whole life.

And ultimately, what will happen is that the Confederates, even though they are outgunned and undersupplied, they're able to hold off, by the end of the day, Union troops. And so you could think of the day, by the end of the day, it's sort of a draw, maybe even a Confederate victory. But like at Wilson's Creek, the Confederates are not able to hold the advantage.

And so General Hindman, the leader of the Confederate troops at the time for the Battle of Prairie Grove, he's going to pull sort of an old-fashioned switcheroo, going to sort of the ultimate military con job. Sets a bunch of fires along the ridgeline, muffles all the wagon wheels, muffles the horses' hooves, and he and the Confederate army split under cover of darkness, and they head south to Cane Hill, ultimately to Van Buren, trying to join up with what remains of the Arkansas Confederate Army along the River Valley.

And that's the battle, right? The battle is over. They've had to quit the field. The Union wakes up on Dec. 8. The Confederates are nowhere to be found, and off we go.

And it would be easy to say, OK, well, that's it, right? Arkansas very quickly then, it succumbs to Union advance, and the Civil War is over and no big deal, right? Except there's still all these irregular fighters running around the countryside.

Moore: One of the things we all know is that 1865 is when the Civil War itself ends. We're talking about 1862 here. So when we think about the ramifications of this specific battle here in Prairie Grove, we think about the ending of it and the way that, again, like the first battle in Missouri, the Confederates may have won the battle, but they still receded. What do you think this tells us about where the Confederacy was? And how much foreshadowing in 1862 was this of the inevitable end of the Confederacy?

Phillips: Yeah, that's a great question. And it's one that scholars still debate. The Civil War, the books written about the Civil War, there's more books written about the Civil War than there are pretty much any other American history topic, right? The Revolution might get a close second, New Deal, maybe, right after the Great Depression. But the library, I feel like there's a whole floor in the university library. There's just Civil War stuff.

But I think you can see a couple of themes that are occurring. So number one, the Confederacy was spread too thin, too fast, right? And so it's having to focus on the increasing expertise and increasing capability of the Union Army on the east side of the Mississippi.

And so what that means then is that any resources that it could potentially send over to a successful Confederate campaign over here, it cannot do. And even if it could, getting them from Memphis to Springfield or to Pea Ridge is incredibly difficult. You can either go overland or you can come up the Arkansas. But either way, you got to go through the Ozark Mountains. And this is incredibly tough country. So we're moving very, very slow.

But I think the biggest thing that we want to think about here is that the battle in the Ozarks was so incredibly destructive to everyday people that it doesn't necessarily turn people's goodwill away from the Confederacy towards the Union. It turns goodwill away from both sides in a way, right?

Because it doesn't matter if you live in McDonald County, Missouri, or in Benton County, Arkansas. Both sides are ruining your life, right? It just depends on what day of the week it is, to a certain degree, right?

And it also, because Confederate troops were allowed to operate a little bit more outside the boundaries of what we think of as sort of the rules of war for the middle of the 19th century, it sows the seeds of another almost 20 years of sort of guerrilla fighting that goes beyond the Civil War.

So the war officially ends in '65 at Appomattox, right? Most historians of the Ozarks would make the case that the Civil War in the Ozarks doesn't actually end here until the Bald Knobbers are put down by the middle of the 1880s, right? So 1885, 1886, when the Bald Knobbers are finally disbanded.

The origins of the Bald Knobbers are coming out of trying to restore order from the chaos left behind by the Wilson's Creek, Pea Ridge, Prairie Grove campaign, right? So something that ended in some cases before some of these guys were even born is dictating the course of their lives, right?

And so then when we think about how this impacts not just the 19th century, we can go to Branson today and we can see a stage show that features Bald Knobbers, right? "The Shepherd of the Hills," Harold Bell Wright's famous book. One of the most iconic scenes: Bald Knobbers showing up on horseback and burning a cabin, right? That exists because of the Civil War, the legacy of the Civil War.

And so I say all this to say, one of the reasons why I wanted to think about it is that the Civil War has never finished here, right? The campaigns have finished. The guerrilla raids have finished, but we're still sort of trying to unpack what the memory of it means and what the legacy of it means. And there hasn't been necessarily a satisfactory conversation around it.

But one of the best ways that we start to unpack what this means is to take advantage of the cultural resources that we have. So if you can, you go to Wilson's Creek, you go to Pea Ridge, you go to Prairie Grove, you ask questions, and you sit down. When there's talks, you go and you learn the history of what's going on. So you can get away from kind of social media buzz and sort of the commentary that you see about the South or the North.

Especially coming out of an election cycle, some of these old stereotypes come out. Well, let's unpack it, right? And so when we think about the anniversary of a battle like Prairie Grove, this is a good opportunity to say, OK, let's sit down, let's ask some really good questions and think about how do we begin to put these legacies to bed?

Moore: When we think about the anniversary of this battle that's coming up, how do the people of Prairie Grove think about this battle? How do the people who participate in remembering the legacy of it think about it now?

Phillips: Yeah, that's a great question. So on the one hand, the town, we're immensely proud that we have a battlefield. It's been an anchor for us from sort of a cultural memory and from a tourism perspective for a very long time. The battlefield hosts a Clothesline Fair. This is a big deal for us. We've talked about that before.

And different folks, sort of leaders in the town's history, from local business owners and local politicians to just kind of average people in town, have played such a huge role in preserving this battlefield and worked really hard with all kinds of state administrations to make sure that the battlefield is properly funded and can do the different types of things that it needs to do.

And so on the one hand, we're really proud of it. On the other hand, I think sometimes the town doesn't always know what to do with itself on it. And I say that because I live outside of town. And so I sort of watch these things sometimes. I don't live right next to it.

But I think that like when conversations about the Civil War were emerging during Black Lives Matter, the town was really introspective and trying to understand, well, what is our — the battlefield was originally preserved by the Daughters of the Confederacy. It says it on the big arch over the main drive into the town. And we've chosen to keep it there. The state park system chose to keep that arch there.

And I think it's a complicated thing. I don't think it's either good or a bad thing, because it forces us to ask the question, right? It forces us to say, OK, well, what is the legacy of the war here?

And I think most of us in town would say there's the battle that happened, but then there's all these other things that we have to think about, because Prairie Grove, in the community around Prairie Grove in western Washington County, was not any different than anywhere else in this area at the time.

We lost double-digit percentages of our livestock. We lost double-digit percentages of farm families. We lost, to some degree, an uncountable number of young men to the war or to the guerrilla fighting. And we're not dissimilar, right? But the battlefield puts that in our face kind of every day, right?

And then I think, I can't speak for reenactors because I'm not a reenactor. But every even year, the battlefield hosts a reenactment. It's usually a pretty good reenactment. At least the cannon fire makes my windows shake even when I'm pretty far away from the battlefield.

And it is a reenactment. And they use the reenactment not to glorify any particular perspective on the war, but to try to use it as an education moment. Like, hey, this is how the mechanics of 19th-century warfare worked, right? But also like, let's talk about the stakes of the war, what was going on, what was happening here in the Ozarks. How does this fit into that broader conversation around the fate of enslaved people and all the different questions? What does democracy mean in the middle of the 19th century?

And they do a great job in trying to, as we have several hundred or several thousand visitors come through over the course of the weekend where we have the reenactment, the park staff does an incredible job in helping steward that experience for people.

Moore: Jared, thank you as always.

Phillips: Yeah.

Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

Copyright 2026 KUAF