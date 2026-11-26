From the Arkansas Advocate:

Arkansas lawmakers may consider replacing the state's Medicaid expansion program with traditional Medicaid during the legislative session that starts in January.

Senate Bill 9, which Green Forest Republican Sen. Bryan King filed Friday, proposes ending the expansion program known as Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me, or ARHOME, at the end of 2027.

ARHOME uses Medicaid money to purchase private insurance for the program. King's bill would move expansion individuals to fee-for-service coverage, meaning the state pays healthcare providers directly for their services.

SB 9 is the first bill filed for the 2027 session that addresses the future of Medicaid expansion in Arkansas. The program has been up in the air since July, when the federal government rejected the state's request to extend ARHOME for another five years starting in January.

Last year's federal tax and spending cut legislation known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act requires special Medicaid programs, such as ARHOME, not to cost the federal government more than would be projected without them.

King said in a phone call Tuesday that he has long supported a fee-for-service model, which he said is less expensive than the state's Medicaid expansion program.

"With it being more expensive, it crowds out other things in Medicaid that could be funded, like the CES waiver," he said.

The Community and Employment Services Medicaid waiver offers community-based services to people with disabilities, according to the Arkansas Department of Human Services. The state announced in September that it would bolster services for kids with disabilities after facing a public outcry over a long waitlist of more than 2,400 families.

More than 800,000 low-income and disabled Arkansans receive some form of Medicaid coverage. As of Nov. 1, nearly 209,000 receive expansion coverage.

Arkansas officials asked the Trump administration to extend the expansion program for two years while the state formulates a new Medicaid model. The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced this month that the program will remain active until June 30, 2027.

Six months is not long enough to transfer all Medicaid expansion enrollees to either managed care or fee-for-service Medicaid, state Division of Medical Services Director Elizabeth Pitman told lawmakers Nov. 10.

Arkansas' first-of-its-kind expansion model uses Medicaid money to purchase private insurance for beneficiaries. In 2013, Arkansas adopted the hybrid model as an alternative to expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

The compromise passed the Republican-led Legislature and was signed into law by then-Gov. Mike Beebe, a Democrat, making Arkansas the first southern state to expand Medicaid.

Republicans won the governor's office and expanded their majorities in 2014 with several lawmakers, including King, running on a promise to kill Medicaid expansion.

The program has remained in place, and Arkansas was the first state to impose work requirements on Medicaid expansion. More than 18,000 Arkansans lost coverage before a federal judge blocked the policy in 2019. The state launched ARHOME without work requirements on Jan. 1, 2022.

The federal government is implementing work requirements for Medicaid enrollees next year. Arkansas plans to enforce work requirements starting Jan. 1, despite the federal government allowing states six more months to put the mandate in place.

Arkansas Advocate Deputy Editor Antoinette Grajeda contributed to this report.

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