City of Memphis Safer Communities Dashboard
The City of Memphis has created a Safer Communities Dashboard in partnership with the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The dashboard provides detailed information on what, when, and where crime, arrests, and traffic accidents occur in the City of Memphis.
This dashboard contains data spanning several years and is updated daily. With the interactive elements, you can select the time frame, location, and type of information you wish to see.
Need tips on how to navigate the dashboard? Click here.