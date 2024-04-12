© 2024 WKNO FM
Ancient Builders of the Amazon | Full Documentary | NOVA

Published April 12, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT

Recent stunning discoveries are exploding the myth of the Amazon as a primeval wilderness, revealing traces of ancient civilizations that flourished there for centuries.

Dense settlements indicate populations in the millions, supported by sophisticated agricultural systems, while huge geometric earthworks and roadways bear witness to complex religious ideas and social networks. The evidence is now clear that, far from being an untouched wilderness, the Amazon has been shaped by human hands for millennia.
