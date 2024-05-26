NPR Culture & Arts
Our audience shares their perspective on the tricky etiquette of loaning money to friends and family.
About 25 years ago, the acclaimed cellist asked a high school student to help him name his instrument. He brings his cello — aka "Petunia" — to the Fresh Air studio for music and conversation.
Why is the Mona Lisa the most famous painting in the world? Why are The Beatles, well, The Beatles? Behavioral economist Cass Sunstein explores the alchemy of fame.
While the restaurant world diversifies, Taiwanese American food creator Frankie Gaw saw American grocery stores still stocked with the same ingredients and flavors from decades ago. So, he came up with his own versions of Cheerios and Pop-Tarts.
The album, which features 31 songs, was previously owned by Martin Shkreli, who served seven years in prison for securities fraud, and had to forfeit it to the U.S. government.
U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limon, who just edited a new collection of poetry about the natural world called “You Are Here,” answers a question on NPR's Wild Card with Rachel Martin.
The painting, entitled Ecce Homo, was attributed to a different artist when it went to auction in 2021, but the Prado museum says it has now been verified as a lost work of the Italian master.
There's a new slogan making the rounds in Minnesota spurred by an interview with an NBA Star. Instead of "Minnesota Nice", it's a more naughty way of telling people to come visit the state and the state's tourism agency and others have embraced it.
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with travel writer and host Rick Steves about "overtourism" — when some locales prove too popular — and how not contribute to it.