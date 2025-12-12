COMIC: A couple's therapist says you can break these relationship rules

Is it a red flag if a couple has separate beds? What about separate bank accounts? Therapist Stephanie R. Yates-Anyabwile says ignoring relationship norms can actually make a partnership stronger.

This comic was illustrated by Fio Geiran and edited by LA Johnson and Katie Monteleone.

The original audio interview was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour.



