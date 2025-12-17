U.S. Santas becoming more diverse as families look to see themselves in Christmas

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Santa Claus is everywhere this time of year. Millions of people take their kids to visit the jolly one in person, and now some are looking for events featuring Santas of different races as part of their annual holiday celebrations. Reporter Leslie Eiler Thompson met some Santas in Nashville.

LESLIE EILER THOMPSON: Tourists are marveling at the icons of country music in downtown Nashville. But at the National Museum for African American Music, there's icon marveling of a different type because Santa Claus is here.

SHEDRICH WEBSTER: Hey, little one. Ho, ho, ho.

THOMPSON: This is Shedrich Webster, Middle Tennessee's premier Black Santa. He goes by Santa Shed, and he's here for the Christmas tree lighting. Maiya Benson (ph) has seen him three years in a row.

What do you love about Santa?

MAIYA BENSON: His goofy personality and also how he spreads hope.

THOMPSON: Webster is part of a movement of professional Santas that reflect all races. But these Santas' needs are more nuanced than what's covered in the traditional Santa schools, which have historically catered to white Santas.

WEBSTER: There's a difference in our beard care. There's a difference in how we walk and how we talk.

THOMPSON: Webster and other prominent Black Santas across the U.S. started the Santas of Color Coalition a couple of years ago. It acts as a support group for Santas and Mrs. Clauses of color and provides training and continuing education like a beard care workshop for about 20 Santas.

DION SINCLAIR: The size of my beard is just as long as the rest of my beard. Because when I put it together, when I get done, it sits right where it's supposed to be.

THOMPSON: That's Dion Sinclair, known as Santa D or The Real Black Santa from Atlanta, who has a pristine, white and very admirable beard. This year alone, Shedrich Webster from Tennessee traveled as far north as New Jersey to be Santa, with gigs in Memphis and across the South, including this annual tree lighting event. He isn't only here for the kids but for the parents too, like Shawn Jackson (ph), a local real estate developer.

SHAWN JACKSON: I can't recall ever seeing a Black Santa. You know, my kids are really, like, multicultural. A lot of their friends are white, Hispanic, Asian, the whole nine yards. But for them to see a Black Santa is really, really important, especially with where we are as a nation right now. That is critical.

THOMPSON: For another parent, Alyssa DiTuro (ph), having a Black Santa matters because of how people see themselves in the Christmas season.

ALYSSA DITURO: Knowing that Santa looks like you, would come to your neighborhood or spend time with your family, you see yourself more in Christmas. One of my friends has Asian Santas, and I love that.

THOMPSON: There was one final order of business for this event - lighting the Christmas tree with Santa Shed close at hand, giving a nod of approval.

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: Three, two, one.

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: Light them up.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Light them up.

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: All right. Look at it. Ain't it so pretty?

THOMPSON: For NPR News, I'm Leslie Eiler Thompson in Nashville.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

OK. The place that story really caught me was when she said in passing, Santa schools.

MARTIN: Well...

INSKEEP: Like, there's a degree program?

MARTIN: It's a degree program, but I do feel it's important to point out that these are Santa's helpers.

INSKEEP: Yeah. OK. Thank you. Thank you.

MARTIN: Because the real Santa is busy.

INSKEEP: Yes.

MARTIN: I just feel that it's important to clarify for...

INSKEEP: And since it's all about what Santa looks like, we should be - we don't know. We don't know. Nobody's seen...

MARTIN: Because Santa is magic.

INSKEEP: Nobody's seen him.

MARTIN: I'm sure there's a buff Santa. I'm sure there's a vegan Santa. I'm sure that Santa is...

INSKEEP: A vegan Santa.

MARTIN: For sure, 'cause, you know...

INSKEEP: He's just like...

MARTIN: A pescatarian Santa.

INSKEEP: I don't know. (Laughter) Fishing at the North Pole, drilling through the ice.

MARTIN: Exactly. That's my point. That's my point.

INSKEEP: OK. OK. Anyway, it's time to go to school...

MARTIN: Santa's busy right now.

INSKEEP: ...On Santa. We're heading toward Christmas, and this is NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.