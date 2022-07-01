TN Politics: Supreme Court Gives State Lawmakers Hope for Regressive Agenda

A vast majority of Tennessee voters approve of some form of abortion, even if it includes restrictions. But the Republican supermajority in the state legislature passed an outright ban on it, which will soon be in full effect.

The ban comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe V. Wade, with Justice Clarence Thomas indicating the court would be eager to do away with other civil rights forged from previous court rulings.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says that despite Thomas's recommendation, it may not soon overturn gay marriage, though that may not stop Southern states from passing more anti-gay legislation.

Sanford worries that after Republicans' recent attack on Black history and access to LGBTQ information in public schools and universities, the next major putsch for state lawmakers will be against educators.