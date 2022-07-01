© 2022 WKNO FM
TN Politics: Supreme Court Gives State Lawmakers Hope for Regressive Agenda

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published July 1, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT
tennessee_capitol_8328.jpg

A vast majority of Tennessee voters approve of some form of abortion, even if it includes restrictions. But the Republican supermajority in the state legislature passed an outright ban on it, which will soon be in full effect.

The ban comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe V. Wade, with Justice Clarence Thomas indicating the court would be eager to do away with other civil rights forged from previous court rulings.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says that despite Thomas's recommendation, it may not soon overturn gay marriage, though that may not stop Southern states from passing more anti-gay legislation.

Sanford worries that after Republicans' recent attack on Black history and access to LGBTQ information in public schools and universities, the next major putsch for state lawmakers will be against educators.

Politics
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
