Politics

TN Politics: MLGW Wants to Stick with TVA, as Alfredo Sticks to Asphalt

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published September 2, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT
Christopher Blank/WKNO-FM
Memphis Light Gas and Water President J.T. Young says that after a lengthy bidding process, the public utility will recommend staying with the Tennessee Valley Authority as its power supplier.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says that while TVA certainly campaigned hard, it's still up to the MLGW Board and the Memphis City Council to consider the best options for MLGW customers.

Also this week, the Shelby County Commission declined to launch a formal investigation into mismanagement at the Clerk's office. Sanford says politicians are reluctant to get into political fights, especially after voters recently re-elected her.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
