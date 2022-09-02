TN Politics: MLGW Wants to Stick with TVA, as Alfredo Sticks to Asphalt

Memphis Light Gas and Water President J.T. Young says that after a lengthy bidding process, the public utility will recommend staying with the Tennessee Valley Authority as its power supplier.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says that while TVA certainly campaigned hard, it's still up to the MLGW Board and the Memphis City Council to consider the best options for MLGW customers.

Also this week, the Shelby County Commission declined to launch a formal investigation into mismanagement at the Clerk's office. Sanford says politicians are reluctant to get into political fights, especially after voters recently re-elected her.

