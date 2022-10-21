TN Politics: Decisions, Decisions

This week, we talk with Otis Sanford about a handful of local issues.

As early voting begins for the 2022 Midterms, he says voters should pay attention to the amendments that could be added to the state constitution.

State Senator Brian Kelsey of Germantown has long claimed that federal prosecutors were conducting a "witch hunt" by indicting him on campaign finance violations. But his co-defendant recently entered a guilty plea. Sanford says this makes it more difficult for Kelsey to argue he had no knowledge of the scheme.

This week, the Shelby County Commission set out "goals" for the Clerk's office, which has faced allegations of mismanagement by clerk Wanda Halbert. Halbert continued to deflect blame, though her claims were challenged at this week's commission meeting.

The Memphis City Council is reconsidering a proposal to have the police department enforce a juvenile curfew due to a lack of resources.

Finally, City Council chairman Martavious Jones is holding up a vote to confirm Mayor Jim Strickland's nominee to be the next president of Memphis Light Gas and Water.