TN Politics: What's On Next Week's Ballot

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee did little campaigning for his second term of office, declining even a single debate with his opponents. Political analyst Otis Sanford says the media — and voters — should know more about his relationship with the charter schools run by Hillsdale College that Gov. Lee wants to bring to Tennessee and also what, specifically, he has done for Memphis.

Sanford does give the governor credit for his work with Ford to bring Blue Oval City to the regional megasite east of Shelby County.

For voters, the ballot also contains four state constitutional amendments. Sanford offers some thoughts about their usefulness.