TN Politics: What's On Next Week's Ballot

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published November 4, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT
otis_front_of_wkno.jpg
Christopher Blank/WKNO-FM
/

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee did little campaigning for his second term of office, declining even a single debate with his opponents. Political analyst Otis Sanford says the media — and voters — should know more about his relationship with the charter schools run by Hillsdale College that Gov. Lee wants to bring to Tennessee and also what, specifically, he has done for Memphis.

Sanford does give the governor credit for his work with Ford to bring Blue Oval City to the regional megasite east of Shelby County.

For voters, the ballot also contains four state constitutional amendments. Sanford offers some thoughts about their usefulness.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
