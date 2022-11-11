TN Politics: Drag Queens, Not Crime, Are Republicans' First Priority

The Midterms did not result in a "red wave" for Republicans hoping to completely take back Congress. But as political analyst Otis Sanford points out, there's no stopping Republican priorities in Tennessee where the party has a supermajority in the General Assembly.

After a year touting Democrats' inability to deal with crime and the economy, state Republicans revealed their first two bills for next session. One would deny medical care to trans teenagers. Another would charge drag queens with a possible felony for performing in the presence of children.

Sanford also discusses a recent legal opinion that suggests candidates for Memphis Mayor wouldn't have to live in the city until they are elected.