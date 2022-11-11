© 2022 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

TN Politics: Drag Queens, Not Crime, Are Republicans' First Priority

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published November 11, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST
Tennessee_State_Capitol_2009.jpg
Wikipedia Commons
/

The Midterms did not result in a "red wave" for Republicans hoping to completely take back Congress. But as political analyst Otis Sanford points out, there's no stopping Republican priorities in Tennessee where the party has a supermajority in the General Assembly.

After a year touting Democrats' inability to deal with crime and the economy, state Republicans revealed their first two bills for next session. One would deny medical care to trans teenagers. Another would charge drag queens with a possible felony for performing in the presence of children.

Sanford also discusses a recent legal opinion that suggests candidates for Memphis Mayor wouldn't have to live in the city until they are elected.

Politics
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank