TN Politics: From Energy to Education, Recent Deals Raise More Questions

This week, Memphis Light, Gas and Water's board of directors rejected a 20-year contract with the Tennessee Valley Authority, ending a long search for either a new electricity provider or a better deal for Memphis customers. The "status quo" has returned.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says it shows MLGW and Memphis officials aren't going to be bullied by the federal power provider when MLGW represents 10 percent of the company's income.

Also this week Shelby County Commissioners were surprised to find that county government had announced a deal regarding the "3Gs," Germantown Elementary, Middle and High Schools. Sanford says it indicates the need for more transparency around this deal forced by the Tennessee Legislature.

Finally, a new law has been proposed to seal certain death records that are non-criminal in nature. It comes in the wake of journalists trying to obtain information into the death of country music star Naomi Judd who died from suicide earlier this year. Sanford says that too-broad a law could be used to conceal information that may be in the public's interest.