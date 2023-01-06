© 2023 WKNO FM
TN Politics: Dems Take Aim at Urban Crime in Upcoming Session

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published January 6, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST
Tenn. State Sen. London Lamar has proposed several new laws addressing issues of crime and criminal justice for consideration by the 2023 Tennessee General Assembly.

The 113th Session of the Tennessee General Assembly convenes next week and at least one Memphis lawmaker got a head start on introducing legislation to address Memphis' high crime. London Lamar (D-Memphis) hopes to give the state's largest urban counties the option to require gun permits for its citizens.

The lack of permitting and firearm accountability in Tennessee has resulted in thousands of stolen weapons ending up in the hands of teenagers.

She's also hoping for speedier testing of rape kits by the TBI and taped interrogations of juveniles suspected of crimes. Political analyst Otis Sanford says only one of these issues may get some traction in the legislature in which the Republican supermajority has a storied history of opposing reform-oriented laws specifically targeted at urban areas, while also imposing unpopular laws that rural Republicans would never approve for their own communities, such as school vouchers.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
