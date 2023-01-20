© 2023 WKNO FM
Politics

TN Politics: City Awaits Potential Bombshell Video in Fatal Police Confrontation

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published January 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST
Police.jpg

The death of Tyre Nichols, 29, after what might have been an otherwise routine traffic stop by Memphis police on Jan. 7, has become a potential powder keg as city and police officials prepare to release video footage from the incident.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says the civic apprehension is palpable as multiple investigations by the FBI, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and an internal investigation by MPD all contribute to speculation that this may be a disturbing case of police brutality.

The crucial next steps by local police and government leaders should show that actions are being taken to hold the participants accountable.

Also this week, Sanford addresses two proposed bills that could affect elections in Tennessee.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
