TN Politics: City Awaits Potential Bombshell Video in Fatal Police Confrontation

The death of Tyre Nichols, 29, after what might have been an otherwise routine traffic stop by Memphis police on Jan. 7, has become a potential powder keg as city and police officials prepare to release video footage from the incident.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says the civic apprehension is palpable as multiple investigations by the FBI, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and an internal investigation by MPD all contribute to speculation that this may be a disturbing case of police brutality.

The crucial next steps by local police and government leaders should show that actions are being taken to hold the participants accountable.

Also this week, Sanford addresses two proposed bills that could affect elections in Tennessee.

