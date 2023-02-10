© 2023 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

TN Politics: Mayoral Candidates Emerge in Wake of Police Beating

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published February 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST
city_hall.jpg
WKNO-FM
/

Former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton announced he would join 10 other candidates, so far, seeking to replace term-limited Mayor Jim Strickland in the October election.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says Herenton lost soundly to Strickland in 2019, but plenty of voters would still support him.

The bigger question this year is about finding a leader who will guide post-Tyre Nichols oversight of the Memphis Police Department. Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner has been at the forefront of press conferences as head of the Memphis NAACP chapter.

City Councilman Frank Colvett, also term limited, has also announced his intent to run, making him the only white candidate so far. Sanford said that while race may be less of a factor than it previously has been, it could be a concern if a white person wins by plurality, not by majority.

Politics
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank