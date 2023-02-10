TN Politics: Mayoral Candidates Emerge in Wake of Police Beating

Former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton announced he would join 10 other candidates, so far, seeking to replace term-limited Mayor Jim Strickland in the October election.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says Herenton lost soundly to Strickland in 2019, but plenty of voters would still support him.

The bigger question this year is about finding a leader who will guide post-Tyre Nichols oversight of the Memphis Police Department. Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner has been at the forefront of press conferences as head of the Memphis NAACP chapter.

City Councilman Frank Colvett, also term limited, has also announced his intent to run, making him the only white candidate so far. Sanford said that while race may be less of a factor than it previously has been, it could be a concern if a white person wins by plurality, not by majority.