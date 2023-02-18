© 2023 WKNO FM
Politics

TN Politics: New Laws Could Have

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published February 18, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST
Capitol.JPG

This week, political analyst Otis Sanford discusses the legislative debut of Memphis' new Representative Justin Pearson, who riled lawmakers with his attire.

Also in the House, Cameron Sexton floated the idea of declining nearly $2 billion in federal education funding so the State of Tennessee doesn't have to abide by federal education standards. Sanford says this would be yet another effort to create a curriculum dictated by Republicans while negatively affecting students who benefit from federal funding, such as students with disabilities.

Finally, Shelby County Representative Mark White has introduced a measure to lower the threshold for collecting signatures for a recall election. Sanford says that White may have had an unpopular Shelby County Clerk in mind when he introduced the bill, but making it too easy to recall elected officials — with just 6,000 signatures — could backfire against Republicans in a county that is largely Democratic.

Politics
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
