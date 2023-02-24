TN Politics: Commissioners Suggest "Special Advisor" for Wanda Halbert, More

This week, political analyst Otis Sanford talks about efforts by the Shelby County Commission to assign a "special advisor" to help County Clerk Wanda Halbert sort out a series of problems that have led to missed deadlines for new office openings and long lines for customers.

Also this week, the commission proposed $5 million to study reparations for historic racial inequality in the county. Sanford says that while the idea has its merits, the wording remains controversial.

Finally, Tennessee lags behind even other Republican-led states on loosening cannabis restrictions. Now, lawmakers are refusing to even take a poll to gauge voters' feelings on the issue.