Politics

TN Politics: Republican Lawmakers Target Liberal Cities

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published March 10, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST
capitol.jpg

After Nashville leaders rejected the 2020 Republican National Convention from being hosted in the city and again for the 2024 Presidential election, state Republicans have retaliated through new state laws which include reducing the size of Nashville's City Council, putting Republican appointees in charge of the city's municipal facilities including the convention center and airport, and trying to rename Nashville streets after prominent Republicans.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says the effort is purely retaliatory, but is in line with past laws that have taken aim at Memphis that have racial undertones, such as preventing Black communities from removing racist statues.

Also this week, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally was called out for his enthusiastic comments on a young gay man's Instagram photos as he works with the House and Governor to pass more anti-LGBTQ legislation.

Politics
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
