TN Politics: Republican Lawmakers Target Liberal Cities

After Nashville leaders rejected the 2020 Republican National Convention from being hosted in the city and again for the 2024 Presidential election, state Republicans have retaliated through new state laws which include reducing the size of Nashville's City Council, putting Republican appointees in charge of the city's municipal facilities including the convention center and airport, and trying to rename Nashville streets after prominent Republicans.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says the effort is purely retaliatory, but is in line with past laws that have taken aim at Memphis that have racial undertones, such as preventing Black communities from removing racist statues.

Also this week, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally was called out for his enthusiastic comments on a young gay man's Instagram photos as he works with the House and Governor to pass more anti-LGBTQ legislation.