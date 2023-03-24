TN Politics: McNally, Halbert Are On Notice

This week, Memphis political analyst Otis Sanford discusses Tennessee Republicans' decision to stick with Lt. Gov. Randy McNally after the Senate leader's texting scandal.

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert faced another rebuke from Mayor Lee Harris for not finding a new location for a Poplar Plaza clerk's office where the lease will be up in June.

The Memphis City Council is considering a referendum that would create a new residency requirement for candidates running for mayor or city council.

And finally, a class action lawsuit in the Memphis rape kit crisis could have a financial impact on the city in the future.