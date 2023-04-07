© 2023 WKNO FM
Politics

TN Politics: "Day Democracy Died" in Tennessee

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published April 7, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT
Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin J. Pearson and Justin Jones held a press conference Monday, April 3, after participating in the gun control protest last week at the Tennessee Capitol.

On Thursday, Tennessee Republicans expelled two Black Democrats from office for what was deemed a breach of decorum. Never in Tennessee history has any lawmaker been purged from government for speaking out of turn.

Political analyst Otis Sanford calls the actions "pure racism," evidenced by the fact that a white Democratic lawmaker who took part in the same demonstration was spared dismissal by Republicans who voted across party lines.

Rep. Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) and Justin Jones (D-Nashville) defended themselves during a hostile hearing, reiterating a call for new gun legislation in the wake of a school shooting in Nashville.

Politics
Christopher Blank
